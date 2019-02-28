Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Hundreds of women of PPP Ladies Wing Mirpurkhas division took out a protest rally from Nawab Colony to local press club to protest against the detention of Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani by NAB Karachi.

Led by MNA and PPP (Ladies Wing) Mirpurkhas division president Shamim Aara Panhwer, the participants were carrying banners, placards and party flags and they raised slogans against NAB Karachi.

The protestors marched through main roads and reached local press club where they blocked main Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Highway for traffic.

Speaking to the protestors, Shamim Aara Panhwer strongly condemned the arrest of Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

She maintained that the speaker was detained illegally as no inquiry was conducted against him and no reference was filed against him before his arrest.

Fatima Baloch and Sumera Baloch alleged that the speaker was detained to press the PPP leadership and create panic among the PPP leaders and office-bearers. They said that the act of his detention was an act of political victimisation by the federal government and demanded that higher authorities especially Supreme Court of Pakistan take immediate notice of it and ensure immediate release of the speaker.