Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday has said that Pakistan is ready to negotiate over return of arrested Indian pilot Abhinandan with open heart.

While talking to Indian media, the minister said that your pilot is safe as Pakistan Army is responsible and respects military traditions. Indian pilot is being given every kind of facility, he told.

Qureshi said that Pakistan wants to end hostile relation with India for which we are ready for positive steps.

Earlier on February 27, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) destroyed two Indian fighter jets in a response to Indian Line of Control (LoC) violation.

The wreckage of one aircraft fell in Central Kashmir’s Budgam while the other’s in Pakistan territory. Two of the pilots were also killed in the incident.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan Air Force engaged six targets from across the Line of Control in Occupied Kashmir. He said that one Indian pilot identified as Abhinandan was also arrested.