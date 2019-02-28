Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said his Saudi counterpart, Adel al-Jubeir, is coming to Pakistan today with an important message from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

While speaking to media Qureshi said, "I have received a message that the Saudi foreign minister is departing for Pakistan."

"The Saudi foreign minister is bringing an important message from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman."

Earlier this month, the Saudi crown prince visited Pakistan. In his joint press conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan before departing, MBS said, "It feels home in Pakistan.... We believe in Pakistan's future, we believe that Pakistan has huge opportunities. In 2030, Pakistan will be next to two huge economies, China and India."

"Pakistan will definitely benefit from these neighbours, there's great leadership to put Pakistan in the right position and we can see that happening, because in 2018, Pakistani economy grew by 5 per cent. So we believe that Pakistan has huge potential and I believe it could be one of the 20 biggest economies in future."

The Saudi foreign minister's visit comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are at an all-time high.