The Swedish town of Gävle's decision to place a hijab-clad Muslim woman on its welcome sign in order to 'celebrate diversity' has triggered strong reactions.
The "Welcome to Gävle" digital sign featuring local Muslim woman Suzan Hindi wearing a hijab has been
The sign is located on the E4 motorway on the outskirts of Gävle, which is located north of
Gävle MP Roger Hedlund, a member of the right-wing Sweden Democrats, was among those who opposed the sign, saying that headscarves "reduce women to a simple sex object who must cover up in order not to arouse male desire".
Vandals vented their frustration with the sign for the first time last week. The damage continued over the weekend, and then the sign stopped working altogether, Aftonbladet reported.
Others who took
"It is partly the classic Islamophobic attitude that everything that has to do with Islam is a danger and evil. Then, there have been those who pointed out that the hijab is a symbol of women's oppression and is problematic," Gävle municipality communications manager Johan Adolfsson explained.
Adolfsson also described Gävle as a multicultural place where 120 different languages are spoken and called Hindi an "ambassador of diversity".
"The woman in the picture is one of Gävle's many Muslim women and she herself has chosen to wear the headdress hijab because she wants to and because she feels like herself in it," he explained, opining that the accusers were bolstering oppression.
The local newspaper Gefle Dagblad described 32-year-old Suzan Hindi as a brave teacher who didn't quit her job despite battling cancer. By contrast, the news outlet Samhällsnytt reported that Gävle's "new poster girl" had connections with the Gävle mosque
Samhällsnytt also revealed that three more veiled women have been included in the rotation as part of the project "100 Gävle residents" run by Johan Adolfsson.
Suzan Hindi's fellow hijabis selected to represent the city include her sister Mayson, who goes to the same mosque and is a columnist, teacher
Despite the widespread negative reaction, Adolfsson pledged to continue to include Muslim women, "both with and without the veil".
Gävle's focus on diverse messaging (including LGBT, disabled and different ethnic and religious background) is
A 2017 Pew research study estimated the share of Muslims at 8.1 percent of Sweden's population of 10 million. The number of Muslims has skyrocketed following the recent years' migrant crisis.
Sweden has no state ban on Islamic garments, be it the hijab, the burqa or the niqab. However, individual employers may prohibit employees from wearing religious, philosophical, and political symbols during working hours. By contrast, police and firefighters are allowed to wear the hijab.
Gävle is the largest town in Gävleborg County north of Stockholm and has around 75,000 inhabitants.