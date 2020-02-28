Share:

Sheikhupura - A 28-year-old youth missing for the last two days found hanging from a tree about 2 Km away from his native village Bathal here on Thursday.

Reportedly, victim Hameed had gone to his workplace and did not come back to his home located in the said village.

Some passers-by saw the body hanging with the tree and intimated to Bhikhi Police.

The police attributed the incident to an old enmity while the victim’s father Saleem denied police claim and said, “We have no rivalry with anybody in the area.”

He added that the incident seems to be the high way robbery. The Bhikhi Police have started investigation.

body of woman recovered

In another incident body of a woman was also recovered laying in a field near village Bahu Maan also in the limit of Bhikhi Police Station here on Thursday.

According to details that the victim Asia Bibi had gone to see her daughter in nearby village.

Unfortunately when she was returning to her home in village Bahumaan some unidentified assailants slaughtered her to death and threw the body in the field.

The motive behind the incident could not so far be ascertained.

However the family sources have also attributed it high way robbery incident.

in an other incident a youth Haider son of Abdul Rehman resident of village Peer Kot also fall in Bhiki Police Station had shot dead by three unknown armed dacoits in day light. He was returning to home after drawing amount Rs. 350000 from a local bank. the bandits intercepted him on Faisalabad By - Pass opposite Regal City and trying to snatched the amount, on putting resistance they opened fire and killing youth on the spot.

The area people have protested against the deteriorated law & order situation in the limit of Bhikhi police station and demanded the police high ups to change the concerned SHO who had failed to control the situation.

The area people demanded the police high ups to post some honest official as SHO so that he could control the alarming situation positively.