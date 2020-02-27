Share:

LONDON - Heathrow Airport’s controversial plans to build a third runway have been thrown into doubt after a court ruling.The government’s Heathrow’s

expansion decision was unlawful because it did not take climate commitments into account,

the Court of Appeal said.Heathrow said it would challenge

the decision, but the government said it would not appeal. The judges said that in future, a third runway could go ahead, as long as it fits with the UK’s climate policy. The case was brought by environmental groups, councils and the Mayor of London. There were “whoops and jumps of jubilation from environmentalists outside the court room” after the judgement,

BBC environment analyst Roger Harrabin reported. Transport

Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted that the government would not appeal against the ruling. Airport expansion is core to boosting global connectivity. We also take seriously our commitment

to the environment. This Govt won’t appeal today’s judgement given our manifesto makes clear any #Heathrow expansion

will be industry led.But Heathrow said it would challenge the court’s decision at the Supreme Court, saying it was “confident that we will be successful”.

“In the meantime, we are ready to work with the government

to fix the issue that the court has raised,” a Heathrow spokesperson

said. “Expanding Heathrow,

Britain’s biggest port and only hub, is essential to achieving

the prime minister’s vision of global Britain. We will get it done the right way, without jeopardising