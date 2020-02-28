Share:

LAHORE - The third Pakistan-India Arm Wrestling Takra will be held in October this year in Dubai.

This was revealed by Pakistan Arm Wrestling Federation (PAWF) Secretary Qaiser Khan during a press conference, which was also attended and addressed by Faisal Khan, Imran Qureshi, Sheikh Zaheer Babar and Imran Butt here on Thursday. “This year, the arm wrestling between Pakistan and India will be held in Dubai, for which the Dubai Sports Council has completed all the preparations. The Indian team is ready to come to Pakistan, but their arrival depends upon the approval from their government,” said Qaiser.

He said they are ready to host Asian Leisure Wrestling Championships while also revealed that Pakistan team will visit Kazakhstan in April. “The fifth National Arm Wrestling Championship will take place here from April 9 to 11, where players will feature in 40 categories including gents, ladies, youth and junior. “The situation in Pakistan has improved a lot with the sincere efforts of armed forces and government, which will help us bid in Asian Congress to host the Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in 2021-22,” he added.

Qaisar said this year is very important for Pakistan team, which will feature in a number of international events. “In the fifth national arm wrestling championship in April, four provincial teams besides Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Police, Railways and Customs will take part.”