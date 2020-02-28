Share:

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri has said that to facilitate the pilgrims in the upcoming Hajj, the government would formulate Hajj policy in mutual consultation with government of Saudi Arabia.

Talking to a private news channel on Friday, Noor ul Haq Qadri said that the incumbent government was in contact with Iranian officials regarding the prevention of spread of coronavirus and both are concerned for the public health.

Responding to a question, he said that the government was taking all possible measures to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims as it is in contact with Saudi Ministry of Hajj and hopefully the coronavirus will conclude before the Hajj.

The Minister Religious Affairs suggested people must submit their applications before March 06, assuring their money would not be wasted.

Noor ul Haq Qadri said they are monitoring the situation closely moreover the next Hajj policy according to the emerging circumstances will be formed by the mutual consultation with the Saudi government.