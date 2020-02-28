Share:

LAHORE - Unseeded Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) won the girls singles crown in the Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 by eliminating top seed Ren Ke in an entertaining three-set final played at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

According to information made available here, in the first set, both the players broke serve of each other and the score went up to 6-all and the set was decided on tie break, which was won by Leyla with a score of 8-6. In the second set, the quality tennis was witnessed and the score went up to 4-all as both the players held their respective serves but top seed Ren Ke fought back well and won the second set 6-4. The final set was marked with aces, long rallies and combination of back hand, forehand drives and the score went up to 4-all in the final set, which was then took by Leyla, who grabbed the title in 2 hours 28 minutes marathon final. Leyla also obtained 30 ITF world ranking points, whereas China’s Ren Ke earned earner 18 points.

Turkish pair of Ayar Goklap/Mustafa Sancaklioglu won the boys doubles title by eliminating Iustin Belea (ROU)/Qwyn Quittner (AUS) in straight sets with the score of 6-2, 6-3. Top seed M Shaoib of Pakistan and second seed Ayar Goklap (TUR) moved into the boys’ singles final by beating their respective opponents in straight sets. In the first semifinal, Shoaib won the first set 6-4 and grabbed the second 6-1. In the second semifinal, Ayar Goklap (TUR) overpowered Kerem Ozlale (TUR) 6-3, 6-1. The boys singles final will be played today (Friday) at 10:00am.

Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR)/Mina Togdulkdmir (TUR) won the girls doubles title by beating Abhilasha Bista (NEP)/Neyara Weerawansa (SRI) in an exciting three-set final. Neyla/Mina won the first set 7-5 while Bista/Neyara bounced back well and leveled the score at 1-all by winning the second set 6-2. In the final set, Leyla/Mina had to struggle hard to beat spirited opponents 11-9, thus won the final.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan witnessed the girls’ doubles final and distributed shields and trophies among the winner and runner-ups. PTF Secretary Col (R) Gul Rehman and other tennis lovers also were also present on the occasion and witnessed the enthralling finals.