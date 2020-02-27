LONDON - The UK will endeavour to continue within a €100bn (£85bn) EU science programme after Brexit.Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for the UK to negotiate its continued participation
within the Horizon Europe research programme.Horizon Europe provides funding
to scientists, students and industry
for research.The news was revealed within a document setting out the government’s
approach to negotiations with the EU.The statement will come as a relief to research leaders, who feared that research collaboration would become a bargaining chip in general trade negotiations.The President of the Royal Society,
Prof Sir Venki Ramakrishnan has been influential in persuading the PM of the importance of making
an early commitment to continue
within Horizon Europe. He told BBC News that today’s development
was “very welcome”.“We now need a quick start to negotiations and for the Treasury to use the Budget to recommit the funds that will make association possible,” he said. The Nobel Prize winning scientist added that Europe’s
current strength in science depended on continued collaboration
with the UK.“When I had to make a decision
in 1971 of where to (do my research) from India, the centre of gravity of science and innovation was the US. However, the recent decades of close cooperation and collaboration, facilitated by continent-
with the EU, Mr Johnson stated that the UK would “consider”
participating in Horizon Europe
as well as other science and technology programmes. These include Euratom, for nuclear research
and training, and Europe’s Earth Observation programme, Copernicus. BBC News understands
that there was unanimous backing in cabinet for the UK to seek the closest possible relationship
with Horizon Europe.But such an arrangement will depend on a decision by the EU. Allowing
the UK to continue to participate
in Horizon Europe would be in the EU’s interest, given the UK’s strength in research. But a future relationship would depend on how much Britain would be prepared to pay to participate. Chi Onwurah MP, shadow minister for industrial strategy, described the PM’s announcement as “mealy-mouthed”. “It fails to provide the certainty the UK’s research sector desperately needs. The government
clearly does not understand how research and development works, nor the vital role it plays in our economy,” he said.“Failure to commit to full participation
in the Horizon programme undermines our research base. The Government should know that their ‘considerations’ only