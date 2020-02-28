Share:

ATTOCK - Seven students booked for cheating in SSC exam in Attock as they were caught using unfair means during the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination.

The examinations are being held under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi at Govt High School Jhamat in teshil Jand of Attock. The vigilance staff which included Javed Afridi, Bashir Ahmad and others during the examination caught red handed seven students which included Mudassar Khan, Muhammad Hamid, Abid Waqas, Kashif Mehmood, Mohsin Iqbal, Muhammad Usman and Hasan Khan who were using unfair means and recovered cheating material from their possession.

The cheating material was confiscated by the vigilance staff and forwarded to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi as an evidence for further action.

An official of the intermediate board said the fate of all candidates caught cheating during the exams would be decided by a board’s committee constituted for the purpose and they have been barred from sitting for the remaining exams. The centre superintendent also got registered first investigation report at Jand Police station under the ‘Unfair Means Clause’ (UMC) for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the conduct branch of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has replaced Superintendant Mehmood and Deputy Superintendant and two invigilators of SSC examination Secondry School Teaacher Naseem Akhter Govt High School Jhamat in teshil Jand and Centre Superintendent Mohammad Mehmood Alam and constituted an inquiry over the mismanagement and poor vigilance. Similarly the authorites have replaced superintendant exam center High School Kisran for not performing duty as per the rules. An officer of education department on condition of not disclosing his name said that of the education department said that this was a good step by the authorities for taking stern action against those who were allowing students to cheat and said that the credit goes to Controller BISE Rawalpindi Mohsin Abbas who was sending special teams to different exam centers to ensure holding of exam in a transparent manner.