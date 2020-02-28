Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that funds for the Human Rights Ministry is not enough and with this meagre fund the entire country could not be protected.

Talking to media persons here, the PPP chief said that IGPs, home secretaries and federal secretary interior had been summoned to the next meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights with regard to the missing persons on the demand of committee members.

On the Coronavirus outbreak, he said that Sindh government had taken every measure it could but the airports are under federal government.

Bilawal said that borders were sealed but “why the airports were not made safe and flights were not stopped from those infected countries.”

He added: “We have to take precautionary measures to avoid this virus.” He said no provincial government can deal alone with any epidemic.

The PPP chief said that his negative comments about the PML-N were with regard to the 1990s politics and he always raises his voice for the PML-N leaders.