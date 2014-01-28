LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday rebuked a deputy attorney general for repeatedly seeking adjournments to submit reply of the federal government in response to a petition moved by former chief of army staff Ziauddin Butt.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan gave last opportunity to the law officer when he requested the judge to give more time to file the reply. The court warned the officer of strict action in case of non-compliance on the next hearing date.

The former COAS had sought release of his post-retirement benefits and to declare his removal by then army chief Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf as illegal. The petitioner submitted that then President Rafiq Tarar had on Oct 12, 1999 appointed him as chief of army staff on recommendations of then prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. He said, soon after his appointment he along with the PM was detained by armed troops inside the Prime Minister House and later put into solitary confinement for two years.

He pleaded that being holder of a constitutional post he could not be ousted except in accordance with law and could not be sacked from service by a usurper (Musharraf). He said his right to the grant of pension had also been snatched without providing him opportunity of hearing.

The petitioner urged the court to declare his removal illegal and order the authorities concerned to release his properties and the post-retirement benefits.