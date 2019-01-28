Share:

Farooq Sattar on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) after considering his expulsion ‘illegal’ from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Reportedly, he has challenged the party decision in the petition by mentioning that the decision was against the election act as well as the party’s rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, senior leader of MQM-P Rauf Siddiqui said that Sattar could rejoin the party and if he considers something to be wrong, it could be corrected.

'Disgruntled' Sattar said that there was only Kunwar Naveed’s signature on the expulsion document.

On November 8, 2018, the MQM-Pakistan expelled its senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar from the party for violating party s discipline. MQM-Pakistan’s Rabita Committee, which is considered to be the party’s decision-making council, suspended Sattar s membership.

Earlier, party leaders at their office in Bahadurabad accused him of dividing the party.

Sattar, however, denounced the decision by saying that the Rabita Committee did not have the courage to publicly announce its decision.

“They should have convened a meeting of workers before announcing the decision,” he said, adding that the workers needed to be informed about the reasons behind such decision.

Dr Sattar has been at loggerheads with the party’s senior leaders since February last year. The differences emerged over the distribution of Senate tickets, but Dr Sattar managed to reunite with the Bahadurabad office a few weeks before the General Election.

MQM-P had secured only six National Assembly seats in the general elections.

Moreover, he had claimed, at the time, that the party leaders violated certain rules and regulations while distributing tickets for the elections.