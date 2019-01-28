Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Oman tomorrow to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral and regional cooperation with the leadership of that country.

Talking to media here in Multan on Monday, the FM said he will also visit London on third of next month where he will raise before the House of Commons, the Kashmir cause and present Pakistan`s stance on Kashmir and Indian atrocities being carried out in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Responding to a query, the minister said Pakistan has always talked for peace and wants to resolve all issues with India through dialogue.