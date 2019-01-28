Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that the government was trying to suppress the opposition.

In a statement, he vehemently slammed those who allegedly encroached over the land of relatives of the PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

He said that the ruling party, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), after alleged misuse of certain national institutions like the Federal Investigation Agency and the National Accountability Bureau – was using bullying tactic through sheer hooligans and antisocial elements against the political rivals, which is highly condemnable.

Bilawal said that the government was taking shameful steps to suppress the opposition and it had in this regard started witch-hunting of even close relatives of PPP leaders. It is more disappointing that the national institutions and administration have shunned eyes from the wrongdoings of the ruling party, which is only power-hungry and hence these institutions and administration have allowed being finger pointed, he said.

It is now a proven fact that the cunningness could pave ways for power-clinging but it requires ideology and vision to take the nation to the goals of prosperity. Rulers of the day are liars and are implementing their vicious vendetta against the leaders in opposition ranks and files, he said.

However, the rulers should keep in mind that the people can no longer be kept duped and misguided with false claims and empty slogans, said the PPP Chairman.

He demanded immediate return of occupied land to relatives of PPP leader Kaira and immediate action against those who illegally occupied their land.

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Sindh Saeed Ghani yesterday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not aware of the history.

In reaction to PM Imran Khan’s alleged distortion of history during his speech in Mianwali, he said that while it was true that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a member of Ayub Khan’s cabinet, it did not change the fact that he tried to change the system as there was no constitution, democracy or Parliament at the time.

Saeed Ghani said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had made great contributions for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan. “PPP is the legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto while the legacy the PM has inherited is tainted by the proven corruption allegation against his father which was dealt with in the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he said.

He added: “Instead of speaking out of spite, the PM should focus on issues that the country is facing.”

Online adds: Senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said the Parliament will not function if Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s production order is cancelled. Speaking to the media in Sukkur, Shah said, “It is our collective responsibility to take decisions which will bring improvement. If the government wants accountability, it should also hold its ministers accountable.” “Parliament cannot function without an opposition leader,” he asserted.

When asked what the opposition will do if Shehbaz’s production order is cancelled, the seasoned politician said, “Ministers will not be able to come to the Parliament. We will also not come and Parliament won't function.” Responding to a question regarding running the Parliament without an opposition leader, Shah said the cancellation of the production order would mean the government does not want to run the House.

The PPP leader further said the government seems happy with the money it has borrowed from other countries. “No house or factory runs on loans. Pakistan only received money as a deposit and we cannot even touch the money.”