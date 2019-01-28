Share:

KARACHI - A transporter who was kidnapped from posh locality in Karachi was found dead on Sunday from Baluchistan.

According to details, Abdur Rahim Menga, 40, was kidnapped by unidentified persons on Friday from Defence Housing Authority within the limits of Darakshan police station. The kidnappers then shifted him to an undisclosed location. An FIR No 67/19 under Section 365/34 was registered on behalf of victim’s nephew, namely Ali Hassan against unidentified persons at Darakshan police station.

Police said that the security officials in Lasbella area of Baluchistan found his burnt body on Saturday. Upon receiving information, the police investigators along with the family of the abducted transporter reached the site and after identifying the victim brought the body to Karachi on Sunday.

The family of the deceased claimed that deceased was transporter by profession, adding that deceased was kidnapped along with a car by unidentified persons on Friday when he left the home located at Phase V, Saba Avenue, DHA for the Village hotel on Sea view and shortly after his kidnapping, his cell phone had been switched off. The family said that they did not receive a ransom call by the kidnappers, adding that the family also said that they did not have any enmity with anyone. The family, however, demanded a justice from the higher authorities.

Meanwhile investigation officer, Imtiaz Hassan informed that body was burnt and found from the back seat of the victim’s car, adding that though the family has claimed the body, however, nothing could say until the DNA testing report confirmed as the body was totally burnt.

The officer said that the actual motive behind the kidnapping-cum-murder is yet to be ascertained but it seems that the victim was kidnapped and killed apparently over personal enmity. The officer said that this was the second time when the deceased was kidnapped as earlier he had also been kidnapped in the past. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

MQM-L worker held

A member of the South Africa network of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London was arrested by police on Sunday. The arrest was made by Sacchal police when the police conducted a raid on a tip-off at Sohrab Goth area. The police had also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions including a hand grenade from his possession. The suspect arrested was later identified as Wasim alias Chitta. Police said that a case against the suspect has been registered on behalf of state under the anti-terrorism act while the police was looking for his criminal background. Further investigation was underway.