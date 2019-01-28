Share:

ISLAMABAD - Malik Abdul Moiz, Shahab Khan, Rafi Khan and Ahmed Hassan carved out contrasting victories in the final qualifying round matches to qualify for the main round of u-19 category in the 8th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash 2019 at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex Rashidabad Tandoallahayar on Sunday. In the first match of the day, Malik Abdul Moiz of Punjab beat KP lad Danish. Moiz won the first game 11-1, second 11-2 and third 11-5. In another match of the day, Punjab’s Shahab Khan beat compatriot M Faraz 3-0, winning 11-7, 11-4 and 11-4. Sindh’s Rafi Khan beat KP’s Qasim Norani 3-0, winning 11-5, 11-3 and 11-5 while PAF’s Ahmed Hassan beat Punjab’s Atif Malik 3-1, winning the encounter by 10-12, 11-3, 11-9 and 11-5. The the first round matches will start today.–Staff Reporterax