KASUR-The district police officer (DPO) presided over a monthly meeting to review law and order here the other day. The meeting was organised in the DPO office; Saddr circle police officers attended the meeting.

DPO Shehzad Asif reviewed the performance and achievements of the police officers. He issued show cause notices to some police officers for poor performance and directed circle police officers to ensure protection to the citizens.

The DPO, in his address, warned the police officers against any injustice or oppression. "No Station House Officer will be spared if any complaint of oppression or injustice is received against him," the DPO warned. He said that justice was a basic right of every citizen, and it must reach him without any discrimination. He stressed that life and property of the common man should be protected at all cost.

The DPO also ordered a heavy-handed crackdown on absconders, criminals, drug-peddlers, and gamblers. "Arrest of these elements is crucial to curb crime in society," he stated. He also sought of officials' performance on a weekly basis. He ordered the police officers to dispose of pending cases. He also advised them to treat people with respect to win over their trust.

In another meeting, which was attended by City circle police officers, the DPO ordered a massive crackdown on thieves, drug-dealers, absconders and other outlaws. He stressed impartiality in investigation of cases.

He instructed police officials, working in homicide unit, to conduct fair inquisition without considering any pressure. He warned that corruption would not be tolerated, adding that pending cases should be disposed immediately. He said that SHOs must work hard to control crime rate. "Those who shelter criminals will not be spared", he said. The citizens should be protected at any cost, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He also examined the performance of each SHO regarding action against absconders, murderers, robbers and other criminals.

Police officers including SP (investigation) Syed Ghazanfer Ali Shah, DSP Rai Ahsaan Elahi, SHOs city circle, in-charge investigation, in-charge homicide and in-charge branches attended the meeting.