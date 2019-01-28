Share:

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi called on the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday to discuss measures to promote sports in the country.

During the meeting, he briefed the PM regarding the holding of the Football League by Peshawar Zalmi. Speaking on the occasion, the PM called for providing the best possible sports facilities to our youth to promote their constructive abilities, grooming the available talent.

He said that a task force has already been constituted to boost sports activities in the country and its recommendations would help bring necessary reforms in the sports sphere.