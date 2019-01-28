Share:

Lahore - PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Marriyum Aurangzeb yesterday appeared to be deeply offended by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to students on political history of the country.

As usual, they called him a liar, a fake and a cheat while lavishing praising on their own top leadership – the Sharif brothers, one of whom is in jail after conviction in a corruption case and the other facing corruption investigations.

They said Khan was a ‘selected’ prime minister who would admire a dictator – President-General Pervez Musharraf.

Interestingly, the figurehead of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz himself is considered a political production of a former military dictator – late General Ziaul Haq.

Khawaja Asif in a statement said that Imran Khan preaches the conduct of the Khulafa-e-Rashideen (the righteous caliphs) while he practices the vices of Abu-Jehl [an Arab infidel considered a symbol of evil and ignorance].

The former defence minister said that Imran’s entire life and politics stand upon a foundation built from the brick and mortar of lies, deceit, cussing and hooliganism.

“If Imran Khan is so fond of giving lectures on Pakistan’s political history, he should have had the guts to tell the students who sat in dictator Musharraf’s lap, looked at him with starry-eyed fanboy and hailed him as a revolutionary leader. All this after the sacred constitution was violated and Jinnah’s country’s intuitions desecrated,” Asif said.

Before criticising a “reformer and developer” like Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan should at least build some level of credibility by completing at least one Metro Bus Project like Shehbaz, who completed three such projects, he said. “He [Imran] should tell the people how and where exactly the hundreds of billions of taxpayers’ money were dumped in the name of Peshawar Metro,” he added.

Before levelling the baseless allegation on Nawaz and Shehbaz of seeking NRO, Imran should know that the people of Pakistan now know it for a fact that [his sister] Aleema Khan has been given the most blatant NRO in the history of the country. “Why does the lecture-savvy PM not lecture the students on how to legitimise illegal billions of rupees after becoming prime minister,” he said.

“Ask your family, your sister for the receipts and the money trail, who you’ve used as your anonymous fronter to buy assets abroad from the money looted from the people of Pakistan,” Khawaja Asif said to Premier Imran Khan.

“If Khan is so fond of talking about economics, he should tell how he duped the poor people of this country by allocating funds in the budget for the construction of five million imaginary homes. The people are still waiting for those $200 billion that you were going to bring in and when will those floodgates of tax remittances open that you said would start pouring in the day you are sworn in”, he questioned the PM.

PML-N leader alleged that a ‘selected’ prime minister who is guilty of corruption, nepotistic NRO’s and is buried under favours can only strike a low-blow of political victimisation in the name of accountability.

Khawaja Asif said that the prime minister should tell in whose pockets did the freshly printed Rs1,500 billion go. Imran is not in the best of mental health after suffering one massive failure after another in these five months of his government, he said.

The PML-N leader said that Imran should have sought some level of solace by confessing to the students how he is guilty of shooting inflation to unprecedented levels in just five months, how did the cost of medicine go beyond the means of the poor and where exactly do the tariffs of electricity and gas stand courtesy of his incompetence.

“The professor of pathological lying should have told the youth how much did he jack-up the cost of education and cost of healthcare in his Riyasat-e-Madinah.... [He] should have told the students how he singlehandedly plummeted the value of national currency to historic low and multiplied foreign debt on every existing and future child of the country. Why did the economics lecturer shy away from telling the youth how his government has burdened Pakistan with Rs15 billion per day loan ever since he came in power, all the while making the trade deficit worse,” he said.

Imran Khan is suffering from extreme inferiority complex in envy of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif because he knows he cannot ever achieve even half of what they did, therefore he is obsessed with trying to defile them, Khwaja Asif claimed.

Marriyum’s onslaught

PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also made her contribution in Khan-bashing. She said that a ‘fake’ prime minister, [who was] selected instead of [being] elected and is a known approver of Musharraf’s dictatorship shouldn’t lecture on political history of Pakistan.

Instead of misleading Pakistan’s youth with his vicious lies, Khan should have told the students how and why he called dictator Musharraf as a revolutionary leader after he desecrated Pakistan’s constitution, she said. Imran Khan should have lectured the students on subjects of his expertise which are pathological lying, incompetence and opportunism, she added.

Responding to a statement of Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the former information minister said that Fawad should stop beating about the bush and tell the nation the truth about Prime Minister Imran Khan. This truth, she said, was that Imran Khan’s vision is to lie about everything in all circumstance and to cover those lies by lying even more.

Marriyum said that Fawad needs to educate the ‘selected prime minister’ about the history of Pakistan. The prime minister stooped to record lows in his address to the students, the youth, the future of Pakistan, she alleged. In his ignorance, vengeance and inferiority complex driven by envy for Nawaz and Shehbaz, Khan could not even carry the honour of the office he holds, she added.

“Educate the students, how the illegitimate assets of Aleema Khan were formalised by introducing the ‘Baji Clause’ in the mini-budget, because that was the most historically blatant and institutionalised NRO given in the history of Pakistan,” she said.

The PML-N leader said the prime minister should have taught youth the history that the entire world acknowledges about Nawaz Sharif. He should have told them that Nawaz announced Pakistan as a nuclear power to the world, rid the country of terrorism and darkness of energy-crisis, got Pakistan on track which forced the world to acknowledge Pakistan as one of the fastest growing economies, she added.

Lambasting Imran’s comment about imprisoning PML-N leadership, she said that the so-called accountability hero should take a look at the corruption-superstars in his cabinet and the ones he used to call the biggest dacoits whom he has now shamelessly bowed down to. The prime minister should start with jailing these acclaimed corrupt if he wants any level of credibility among the bright youth of Pakistan “who love Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif”, she said.

PMLN is respecting the constitution and the law of the land and coming clean from all the accusations levelled against them, she claimed, asking that when the prime minister would start his own accountability through transparent investigation in the abuse of power case, the campaign finance corruption case, offshore companies case and others charges that he is guilty of.

Imran Khan is the “fake Prime Minister of an unlawful party” who should answer the country regarding 18 fake accounts in foreign funding case in which the jewish lobby and Indians had heavily funded Imran Khan, she alleged.