Share:

LAHORE - The pre-quarterfinals of different categories were decided in the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 here at the PLTA courts on Sunday.

In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Ahmad Waqas, Ahmad Kamil, Sikandar Hayat, Zaryab Pirzada, Mian Bilal, Abbas Malik and Zeeshan Ashraf notched up contrastive victories against their respective rivals. Ahmad Waqas overcame sparred Hammad Ahmad 6-2, 7-5 while Ahmad Kamil outlasted Anas Rasool 6-2, 6-1, Sikandar Hayat defeated Rana Humayun 6-2, 6-4, Zaryab Pirzada outsmarted Hassan Said 6-2, 6-1, Mian Bilal beat Ayaz Khan 6-2, 7-5, Abbas Malik Watoo tamed Haroon Zahid 7-5, 6-4 and Zeeshan Ashraf edged past Bilal 6-2, 7-5.

In u-18 pre-quarterfinals, Ahmad Kamil, Ifham Rana, Sherhan Salim, Mohammad Said and Sameer Ahmad emerged as winners. Ahmad Kamil proved too hot for Zain Chaudhry as he outclassed his opponent by 8-0 while Ifham Rana overwhelmed Mohammad Shehryar 8-2, Sherhan Salim outpaced Bilal 8-3, Mohammad Said routed Faizan Fayyaz 8-2 and Sameer Ahmad defeated Ahmer Saeed 8-6.

The u-16 pre-quarterfinals saw Bilal Asim beating Sameer Ahmed 8-3, Hassan Ali overcoming Shaeel Durab 8-5, Arham Khan toppling Saif ul Aziz 8-4, Zain Chaudhry downing Inam Arif 8-6, Ahtesham Arif outclassing Arslan Qayyum 8-1 and Faizan Fayyaz edging out Syed Mustafa 8-4. In u-14 pre-quarterfinals, Hassan Ali outsmarted Waleed Javeed 8-3, Husnain Ali Rizwan toppled Haider Ahmad 8-3, Ahtesham Arif thumped Arslan Qayyum 8-4 and Syed Mohammad Mustafa trounced Ghazi Ahmad 8-1.

In the u-12 first round, M Shaees beat Musa Nisar 8-3, Rana Shansha beat Aqsa Akram 8-2, Zohaib Fazal beat Sarim Rasul 8-3, Saliha Zeeshan beat Maya Lone 8-5, Asad beat Mustafa Haroon 8-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Rahim Zaman 8-1, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ahmad Rafiq 8-0, Omer Jawad beat Yashar Tarar 8-0 while in u-10 first round, Abu Bakar Talha beat Omer Jawab 8-0, Ismail Aftab beat Mohammad Shakib 8-2, Zohaib Afzal beat Saliha Zeeshan 8-3.