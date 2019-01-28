Share:

ISLAMABAD - Abu Saim clinched the Jubilee Insurance Third Master’s (+40) National Snooker Championship title after beating Muhammad Shafi 5-3 in the best of 9 frames final played here at PSB Snooker Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday. Saim won the first frame 56-44 but lost the second 49-63. He won the third frame 69-16 and took the fourth 90-31(90). Saim lost the fifth frame 29-68 but fought back well to win the sixth 79-9, but again lost the seventh 7-71, before winning the 8th and decisive one 71-53 to register title triumph. Earlier, in the semifinals, Abu Saim beat Imran Shehzad 4-1, 123-1(92), 23-113 (79), 71-39, 65-49 and 72-23, while Muhammad Shafi beat Arshad Ali Qureshi 4-0, 73-16, 48-46, 59-5, 52-20. In the quarterfinals, Imran Shehzad beat Masood Ahmed 4-2, 51-37, 58-65, 56-50, 38-37, 73-34, 75-27 (58), Abu Saim beat Danish Haroon 4-0, 56-33, 67-02, 64-19, 79-05(50), Arshad Ali Qureshi beat Shehzad Butt 4-0, 64-27, 63-59, 71-30, 57-42 and M Shafi beat Farrukh Usman 4-1, 60-20, 91-39, 28-57, 72-01, 68-37.–Staff Reporter