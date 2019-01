Share:

QUETTA - A man died when a Jaffar Express train hit him near Alla Abad area of Sibi district on Sunday.

According to police, the victim identified as Soojallah Khan was crossing the track of railway on his motorbike when Jaffar Express train hit him near Alla Abad area. As a result, he died on the spot.

The body of deceased was rushed to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case.