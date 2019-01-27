Share:

SAHIWAL/SARGODHA-Five persons including three students died in two accidents occurred in different areas here on Sunday.

Three motorcyclists were crushed when a trailer overturned here near police-post on western bypass on GT Road here in Sahiwal on Sunday.

All the three motorcyclists, said to be students, were killed on the spot. According to rescue and police sources, a trailer (T880358/3DCC) loaded with tiles, was coming down to Lahore from Karachi. When the trailer reached Bypass Morr, its driver applied emergency brake but in the meantime, two tyres of the trailer burst and subsequently the trailer overturned. Resultantly three motorcyclists were killed on the spot .The dead bodies of the three students were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122. Following the incident, a large number of local staged a protest and suspended traffic on Lahore-Multan Road. The trailer driver fled the scene.

In Sargodha, two persons died and eight others including women sustained injuries in collision between a van and car here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that a speeding van and car collided head-on in Chak 78-Southern.

Resultantly, two persons died on the spot while women among others got injured who were shifted to hospital where condition of some injured persons is stated to be critical.

The police impounded both vehicles and registered a case.