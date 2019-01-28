Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has said that work on construction of Gwadar Shipyard will soon be started after fulfilling all legal obligations regarding land acquisition.

According to spokesperson of Ministry of Defence Production, the minister said this during her visit to Gwadar Development Authority in Gwadar on Sunday.

The Minister said that the government will make Gwadar Shipyard a source of development and generating revenue for the country.

She said that the shipyard is vital for the Gwadar port and it will open up a new era of development in the area.