ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Asif Toba will face Shahdab Baig in the final of the 4th Jubilee Insurance Master’s (+40) National Snooker Championship 2020 after both registered contrasting victories in the semifinals played here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Monday. In the first best-of-7-frame semifinal, former national champion Asif Toba outclassed KP’s Yasir Shehzad 4-0. Asif won the first frame 77-27, took the second 73-13(53), third 66-34 and fourth and decisive 50-38. In the second semifinal, Shahdab Baig of Sindh beat Shahid Shafiq of Punjab before winning the encounter 4-2. Shahdab won the first frame 63-62, second 65-55, lost the third 38-66 and fourth 27-63, before winning the fifth frame 58-17 and sixth 60-22. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Shahid Shafiq (Pjb) beat Shahzad Butt (Pjb) 4-2, 52-65, 38-67, 61-31, 66-47, 62-28 and 57-38, Shahdab Baig (Sindh) beat Zafar Iqbal (Isb) 4-2, 51-13, 67-51, 25-56, 66-43, 8-64 and 60-30, Yasir Shehzad (KP) beat Shah Khan (KP) 4-1, 41-0, 30-41, 61-56, 62-19 and 59-39 and M Asif Toba (Pjb) beat Imran A Ghaffar (KP) 4-0, 87-0, 81-2, 109-7 (68) and 69-1. The final will start at 11:00am today (Tuesday), while the prize distribution ceremony will be held at 3:00pm.