Share:

China is decisive in its fight against the fatal coronavirus outbreak, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

In his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency “is confident in China's epidemic prevention and control ability,” Xinhua News Agency reported.

“The WHO and the international community speak highly of and fully affirm the decisive measures the Chinese government has taken, and appreciate China's great efforts in curbing the spread of pneumonia,” the agency quoted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying.

China has so far recorded 106 deaths from the mystery virus with pneumonia-like symptoms. More than 4,500 people are infected.

The virus -- which originated from Wuhan city -- has raised alarm globally with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

Ghebreyesus added that the WHO “does not recommend” the evacuation of nationals, and called on the international community to “remain calm and not overreact.”

The WHO held two meetings in Geneva last week on the spread of the new disease but stopped short of calling it a global health emergency.