Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said on Monday that construction work of the first cancer hospital in Quetta would be initiated from next month.

Shahwani said that Chief Minister Jam Kamal would inaugurate the ceremony.

“The provincial government had allocated RS1.6 billion for the establishment of the hospital as the project was initiated on public demand in order to facilitate cancer patients of the province,” said the spokesperson.

Shahwani added the federal government has also fulfilled its commitment with Balochistan government by providing support to the province in building the hospital.

Briefing on the functions of the hospital, the spokesperson said, “The hospital will focus on diagnosis of the fatal disease to facilitate a large number of patients affected in the province who have to travel to other cities for diagnosis and treatment of cancer.”