Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mah­mood Khan on Monday administered oath to the newly elected executive members of Peshawar Press Club while he also provid­ed grant-in-aid cheque of Rs15 million to Pe­shawar Press Club. While addressing the oath taking ceremony, the chief minister stated that the annual grant of Peshawar Press Club has been increased from Rs3 million to Rs6 million whereas steps are underway to resolve the is­sue of new building for Peshawar Press Club.

Mahmood stated that all the promises and announcements made with the journalist community of province are being fulfilled, adding that the issue of media colony would also be resolved as per the desires of jour­nalist community. He said that the provin­cial government has always welcomed the positive criticism by journalists, however, he hoped that journalists would also contin­ue to highlight the initiatives of government taken for the well-being of public. He reiter­ated that the incumbent government is go­ing all-out to resolve the issues of journal­ist community, assuring that the grant for press club of newly merged tribal districts would soon be released.

Mahmood provides grant-in-aid cheque of Rs15m to PPC

Earlier, the chief minister also paid a sur­prise visit to Children Hospital at Haji Camp in Peshawar after which he also visited Po­lice Station Gulbahar. During his visit, he made it clear that the provincial govern­ment is fully committed towards the estab­lishment of welfare state and to promote good governance in the province for which every effort is being taken.