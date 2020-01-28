Share:

LAHORE - A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed the bail petitions filed by two accused involved in Rs60 million fraud in Mian Channu-Hala road project.

The bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the bail pleas filed by the accused- Shaukat Hussain Baloch and Naveed Murad.

During the proceedings, the petitioners’ counsel argued that his clients were behind bars since October 2018 on the accusation of Rs60 million embezzlement in Mian Channu-Hala dual carriageway project.

The counsel submitted that all allegations leveled against the petitioners/accused were baseless and concocted. He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to the accused.

On the other side, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official opposed the request, and argued that the accused had been part of the project from 2006 to 2007.

The NAB prosecutor submitted that the accused allegedly purchased land on bogus documents for the project. “The accused, through fake vouchers, distributed millions of rupees among bogus victims,” he added.

He submitted that they were arrested on the basis of solid evidence, whereas two co-accused had already entered into plea bargain with the bureau and returned the money.

The bench, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, agreed with the prosecution contentions and dismissed the bail petitions.