MARDAN - The district police conducted combing and search operation at various parts and arrested 10 suspects including two proclaimed offenders and two facilita­tors here on Monday.

According to police, a police team headed by Sta­tion House Officer (SHO) Rustam police station launched an operation in suburban areas on the di­rectives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan and arrested 10 suspects.

The police recovered one Kalashnikov, one ri­fle, two guns, five pistols and 40 rounds of different bores. During operation, the police checked 50 sus­pected and rented houses.

The cases were registered against the accused. The record of 75 vehicles and suspected persons were also checked during the drive.

Mardan police arrest two, recover drug

During an ongoing crackdown against drug deal­ers, Sheikh Maltoon police have arrested two accused with narcotics here on Monday.

Police said two drug dealers named Asif, son of Meraj and Ishaq, son of Muhabat Khan were arrested for possessing three kilogrammes hashish and 200 gram ice respectively.

The cases were registered against both the accused under Anti-Narcotic Act at Sheikh Maltoon police sta­tion.