LONDON - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled for hospitalization and cardiac intervention in coming days, his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said on Monday.

In a tweet, he said: “Rubidium Cardiac PET Scan documented severe ischemic heart disease. His cardiovascular team has planned Cardiac Catheterization to treat significant complex coronary arteries blockages.”

In the fresh medical report of Nawaz Sharif , which have been submitted in Lahore High Court, it has been stated, “Nawaz Sharif’s condition was not stabilized yet. He requires surgery, which could not be conducted till improvement in his health condition.”

According to the report, the former prime minister’s cardiovascular team has planned Cardiac Catheterization to treat significant complex coronary arteries blockages. The PML-N leader is suffering from hypertension, sugar and kidney ailments while the doctors are taking steps to maintain his blood platelets count, states the report.

On January 18, the medical board formed by the government had evaluated the medical reports of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif . The medical board with Professor Mahmood Ayaz in chair held the meeting and declared the medical report submitted by Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Adnan Khan as “incomplete”.

The medical board observed that Sharif’s blood reports had not been provided, while the report neither mentioned his current level of platelets nor any updates regarding his genetic test were provided.

Sources said that the medical board asked the government for fresh and complete medical reports regarding the health of the former premier. The medical board also informed the government that it could not comment on the incomplete reports of the PML-N supremo.

Previously, Amjad Pervaiz, counsel of the former prime minister submitted a medical report of his client in the Lahore High Court (LHC). The 10-page report regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health condition was submitted to the Deputy Registrar Judicial.

According to the sources, the report states that former prime minister is suffering from intracranial stenosis, a disease regarding the narrowing of the arteries inside the brain. The report further stated that after Sharif’s various scans, the doctors have recommended him for heart treatment and his condition is still critical.

Sources said that the PML-N supremo’s health report is certified by the Pakistani High Commission in the UK. The report stated that Sharif should stay in Britain until his treatment. The report also directed the former PM to have daily walk.

The Punjab government had also raised several objections to a medical report attached with an appeal of former premier Nawaz Sharif to extend his bail period in the light of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision. The appeal was filed with the Home Department Punjab on Dec. 24.

Thereby, the government has opposed stay of Sharif in London for medical treatment, and the home department has ordered the former premier to send his latest medical report. A medical board formed to consider the matter will then review the report and the decision to extend Sharif’s bail will be taken accordingly.