Share:

NNI/Agencies -SAHIWAL/Faisalabad-Two died on Monday when an under construction building of a private hospital collapsed in Sahiwal.

According to details, several people got trapped under tonnes of debris of the collapsed building.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and rescued at least 4 and shifted them to the hospital. Rescue operation is underway to rescue other victims who are still stuck under the rubble. NNI

Meanwhile, three people including a woman were crushed to death and two people were injured in road mishap near Faisalabad Ameen Pur Bangla Inter Change on Monday. According to the sources, a speedy car collided with a vehicle, as a result three people including a woman died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical assistance.

According to Rescue official accident occurred due to over speeding while unknown vehicle fled from the spot.

Tandlianwala police booked three farmers on the charge of water theft Gogera Branch Canal.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that three farmers including Pervaiz, Yusuf and Ali Sher altered the water channels and irrigated their crops and lands illegally.The police registered water theft case against the accused farmers and started search for their arrest. Under the arrangement of Punjab Examination Commission(PEC), 8th class examination will start by February 4, 2020 on Tuesday.

Education authorities said Monday that under the supervision of Chief Executive officer Riaz Qadeer a training workshop was held at Government Boys High School Sargodha in which resident inspectors and supervisors of 103 examination centers of Tehsil Sargodha have participated.

The District Controller Examination Manzoor Ahmad Malik has addressed the training workshop.

The police arrested five kite makers and recovered 60,000 kites from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that during the drive against kite makers, the Mansoorabad police team conducted raids and unearthed five factories of kite making in Mannanwala and arrested owners of these factories, while other accused managed to escape from the scene.

The team seized more than 60,000 kites,besides confiscating papers and other material.

Police registered separate cases and further investigation was underway.