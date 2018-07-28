Share:

ISLAMABAD - The maiden session of 15th National Assembly is likely to be held in the second week of August as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants to see Imran Khan as the prime minister before the Independence Day (August 14).

The opening day of the National Assembly session, according to rules of procedure and conduct of business in National Assembly, the newly-elected members would administer oath by the outgoing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and he would adjourn the house after oath-taking by the members with no other business on the day.

The house will meet again after a break of one day when the elections of speaker and deputy speaker would take place.

The election of Speaker would precede and soon after the elections the new speaker would take the rope from the outgoing speaker and will conduct the election of deputy speaker on the same day.

The house will be adjourned after the activity to meet against after a break of one or two days when the elections of Leader of the House (Prime Minister) will take place.

While, the results of over 90 per cent constituencies have unofficially been declared the National Assembly session will be summoned within 21 days.

According to the article-91 of constitution (Clause-II), "the NA shall meet on the 21st day following the day on which a general election to the Assembly is held unless sooner summoned by the President,”.

“After the elections of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker following a general election or whenever the office of the Prime Minister falls vacant for any reason, the Assembly shall, to the exclusion of any other business, proceed to elect without debate one of its Muslim members to be the Prime Minister,” it says.

Except PTI and PML-Q, political sources said, the rest of major political parties including PPP, PML-N, MQM-P, JUI-F and other parties might not give a unanimous candidate if they decide to administer the oath in the 15th National Assembly.

As JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rahman after the All Parties Conference (APC) rejecting the results of the elections 2018, announced not to become part of the parliamentary process but other political parties, including PML-N and PPP-P, have so far not completely supported the idea.

The election of the leader of the house (Prime Minister) after the break of one or two days would be conducted by the newly-elected speaker National Assembly.

The Prime Minister is elected by MNAs in accordance with the Second Schedule of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

“As the first step, the candidate has to be proposed for the position of prime minister by any fellow MNA. The nomination then has to be seconded by any another lawmaker. The candidate thus has to have a proposer and a seconder,“ according to the rules and procedure. “If the number of votes secured by two or more candidates securing the highest number of votes is equal, further poll shall be held between them until one of them secures a majority of votes of the members present and voting, ” according to the prescribed procedure.

The National Assembly Secretariat, sources said, is considering to release the tentative schedule for election of the new prime minister, which will be held under Article 91(3) of the Constitution.

Under the Constitution, those winning the elections independently can join a political party of their choice within three days of taking oath as member of the National Assembly.

According to election 2018 results, Imran Khan-led PTI has emerged as a single largest party. Sources in PTI said that the party would also elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister before the Independence Day (August 14).

The PTI, a party with majority of National Assembly seats, has still not decided its members for the slot of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the lower house.

Sources said that the party would decide its members for the slot of Speaker and Deputy Speaker within a week.