QUETTA - Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PMAP) has announced to accept defeat in elections of 2018.

Addressing a Press conference in Quetta, Mehmood Khan Achakzai announced to accept polls results by stating that masses have rejected us.

Achakzai said that he will co-operate in every good work of the newly elected government. Our forefathers struggled for the democracy in the country, Achakzai added. As PTI workers from across the country celebrated the results, the outgoing PML-N rejected the suggested outcome, citing “outright rigging” and accusing officials of preventing its representatives from overseeing the count.

Earlier on July 25, addressing a Press conference, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said he had received complaints of irregularities from across Pakistan, adding, that other parties have also raised similar objections.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also voiced similar concerns terming the alleged expulsion of party’s polling agents from various polling stations ‘inexcusable and outrageous’.