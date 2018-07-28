Share:

CHITRAL-Candidates of MMA Maulvi Abdul Akbar and Mulvi Hidayatur Rehman were elected on the national and provincial seats respectively. Abdul Akbar was elected as MNA on NA-1 seat by getting 48616 votes while his rival candidates Abdul Lateef of PTI got 38481 votes while former MPA and candidate of Pakistan People's Party Saleem Khan got 32235 votes and candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-N Iftikharuddin got 21001 votes.

In provincial assembly PK-1 Maulvi Hidayatur Rehman of MMA got 45629 votes, his rival candidates Israruddin Saboor of PTI got 40490 votes, Haji Ghulam Muhammad of PPP got 29955 votes and Abdul Wali Advocate of PML-N got 16293 votes. They held a jubilation rally in Shahi Bazaar while shopkeepers and people showered flowers on Abdul Akbar and Hidayatur Rehman and distributed sweets.