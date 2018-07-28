Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday participated in the All Parties Conference (APC) lead by Muslim League Nawaz without the consultation of MQM-P coordination committee.

According to the details, MQM deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Dr Farooq Sattar left Karachi to attend APC called to strengthen the point rigging in general election 2018. Both party leaders including Kanwar Naveed Jameel and Dr Farooq Sattar reached Islamabad to participate in the meeting but at that instant MQM-P coordination committee in response to the leaders act directed the leaders avoid participation in APC and make return immediately as decision making body has decided not to become the part APC.

Meanwhile, Kanwar Naveed Jameel followed the instruction while Dr Sattar rushed to participate in the meeting.

It is believed that MQM-P decision making body has decided not to become the part of APC following the call of PTI‘s Leader Jahangir Tareen. Coordination Committee member Amin-ul-Haq while talking to The Nation refuted any sort of coalition with PTI while said that the Tareen called convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and both the leaders show respect mandate and also assure the future political consolation. He declined any further development while said that the Dr Sattar participated in the APC just because of delay in conveying of the massage. He added that the decision has been taken for not to participate because PML-N leadership did not invite MQM leadership in APC and invitation has been sent through the phone call made by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair.

MQM-P AND PTI ALLIANCE ON THE CARDS

PTI emerged victorious from major number of National Assembly constituencies across the country has contacted MQM-P for the possible alliance for the formation of government in Centre.

According to MQM-P‘s spokesman, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has contacted MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. During the conversation both the leaders has discussed about results of general election 2018 while also agreed to hold meeting in Karachi to discuss the possible alliance of PTI-MQM, he added. furthermore MQM-P‘s Leader Faisal Sabzwari has also confirmed about the contact between both parties leadership. He said MQM-P coordination committee will soon hold a meeting to discuss PTI‘s Tareen call and final decision would be made after the consultation of the members.

SATTAR DEMANDS SOUTHERN SINDH PROVINCE

Dr Farooq Sattar a senior leader of the MQM-P has given an open call to the people of Sindh to get them prepared for the formation of Southern Sindh Province. In a video message, Sattar calling party workers, supporters and resident of Karachi said that there is no need to be disappoint over the election results and MQM-P is still the largest party of Urban Sindh. “We have not lost, we were forced to loss said Sattar and announced to hold big protest demonstrations, sit-ins along with the mobilization of masses. Our agenda is to hold the process of Census, Election and delimitation of constituencies once again especially in the Urban region of Sindh province.”

Sattar said that I have decided to move door to door and going sign the petition from the people for the formation of Southern Sindh Province as it is the only way to end the story of discrimination. He said that drive for the formation is Southern Sindh Province is going to be initiated soon by holding sit-ins, protest demonstrations. Everyone in the country has his own province and in the same way we also demand formation of Southern Sindh province which should be ruled by our elected Chief Minister.

MQM-P CHALLENGES PTI‘S VICTORY

MQM-P candidates from NA-243 Syed Ali Raza Abidi and Khawaja Sohail Mansoor from NA-239 have challenged the victory of the PTI candidates.

Abidi who has challenged Imran Khan‘s victory in NA-243 Karachi sharing the letter with The Nation, informed that a letter has been written to Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) with attention to Director General Rangers, Head of Sindh Police challenging the results of the National Assembly constituency of Karachi NA-243 where Imran Khan was declared victorious.

He alleged that during polls rigging took place in constituency while party polling agents were thrown out at the time of counting. This illegal act had placed a big question mark on the transparency of polls, he said adding that copy of the letter has also sent to the returning officer‘s office.

Similarly, MQM‘s candidate from NA-239 Khawaja Sohail Mansoor has also challenged the victory of PTI‘s Muhammad Akram. He claimed that counting of votes was done in absence of the polling agents which is quite an unfair.