DERA GHAZI KHAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf grabbed 6 seats out of a total 8 provincial seats in district defeating its rivals Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians and other political parties.

Two independents have also won seats. As per the results issued by concerned returning officer report, In PP-285 Dera Ghazi Khan-II, PTI candidate Khawaja Muhammad Daud Suleman won the seat and secured 27840 votes against his rival ex-MPA Sardar Meer Badshah Khan Qaisrani who was who independent candidate and secured 26176. The Election Commission had set up 133 polling stations for 181184 registered voters. Total polled vote were 94271 and total 25 candidates contested.

In PP-286, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar won the seat and secured 26897 votes against his rival ex-MPA Khawaja Muhammad Nizamul Mehmood who was independent candidate and secured 18668. The Election Commission had set up 139 polling stations for 149775 registered voters. Total polled vote were 79415 and total 16 candidates contested.

In PP-287, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Sardar Javid Akhtar Khan Lund won his seat and secured 42593 votes against his rival Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa who was independent candidate and secured 33695. The Election Commission had set up 127 polling stations for 154852 registered voters. Total polled vote were 83147 and total 8 candidates contested.

In PP-288, independent candidate Sardar Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa won the seat and secured 39396 votes against his rival PTI candidate Sardar Saifuddin Khan Khosa who secured 30132. The Election Commission had set up 126 polling stations for 160417 registered voters. Total polled vote were 79713 and total 6 candidates contested.

In PP-289, independent candidate Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi won the seat and secured 35389 votes against his rival PTI candidate Dr Shaheena Karim Khosa who secured 18498, ex-chief minister Punjab Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa who secured 13543, ex-MPA Syed Abdul Aleem Shah who secured 14745. The Election Commission had set up 136 polling stations for 199812 registered voters. Total polled vote were 98350 and total 20 candidates contested.

In PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan-VI, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak won the seat and secured 32375 votes against his rival PML(N) candidate Sardar Muhammad Ahmad Khan Leghari who secured 28700. The ECP had set up 125 polling stations for 180602 registered voters. Total polled vote were 94200 and total 9 candidates contested.

In PP-291 Dera Ghazi Khan-VII, , Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Sardar Muhammad Mohiuddin Khan Khosa won his seat and secured 42141 votes against his rival PML(N) candidate ex-MPA Sardar Mahmood Qadir Khan Leghari who secured 40033. The ECP had set up 133 polling stations for 161323 registered voters. Total polled vote were 94254 and total 10 candidates contested.

In PP-292 Dera Ghazi Khan-VIII, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari won his seat and secured 32423 votes against his rival PML(N) candidate Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari who secured 32170. The Election Commission had set up 105 polling stations for 141114 registered voters. Total polled vote were 71665 and total 6 candidates contested.