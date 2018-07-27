Share:

KASUR-Like other parts of Punjab, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] has cracked the PML-N stronghold as its candidates have grabbed one out of four National Assembly seats and four out of nine Provincial Assembly seats in Kasur district.

According to the results declared, PML-N candidate Saad Waseem Sheikh won in NA-137 by obtaining 121,207 votes while his rivals including PTI candidate Sardar Asif Nakai and PPP candidate Ch Manzoor Ahmed could obtain 42,930 and 33,717 respectively.

In NA-138, PML-N candidate Malik Rashid Ahmed Khan obtained 109,385 votes and won the election. PTI candidate Sardar Rashid Tufail Khan could gain 78,458 votes. In NA-139, PML-N candidate Rana Ishaq Khan defeated PTI candidate Dr Azimuddin Lakhvi after a tough competition. In NA-140, PTI candidate Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai defeated PML-N candidate Rana Hayat. He obtained 124,621 votes while the PML-N candidate could obtain 124,385 votes.

In PP-174, PML-N candidate Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari won the seat Provincial Assembly. He obtained 55,470 votes while PTI candidate Haji Maqsood Sabir Ansari could obtain 24,822 votes. In PP-175, PML-N candidate Malik Saeed Ahmed Khan won the seat of Provincial Assembly. He obtained 42,136 while PTI candidate Mrs Muzammil Masood Bhatti could obtain 28,055. In PP-176, PML-N candidate Malik Ahmed Khan obtained 50,314 votes and won the election. His rival PTI candidate Sardar Hussain Dogar could gain 31,456 votes.

In PP-177, PTI candidate Col (r) Hashim won the election, according to unofficial results. He defeated PML-N candidate Ahsan Raza Khan with a narrow margin. In PP-178, PML-N candidate Sheikh Alauddin won the election by obtaining 37,320 votes. PTI candidate Rao Zahid Qayyum stood third in the contest. He obtained 27,806 votes. In PP-179, PTI candidate Pir Mukhtar Ahmed obtained 29,314 votes and defeated PML-N candidate Mehmood Anwar Ch who could obtain 25,612 votes. In PP-180, PTI candidate Sardar Asif Nakai won the election by obtaining 54,081. He defeated PML-N candidate Rana Hayat Khan who could gain 46,176 votes.

In PP-181, former speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Iqbal won the election after tough competition, as per unofficial results. He defeated PTI candidate Rana Aslam Khan. In PP-182, PML-N candidate Ch Ilyas Khan won the election by gaining 43,002 votes while PTI candidate Rao Dawar Hayat Khan could gain 18,598 votes. It is to be noted that splits in the PTI over 'unfair' distribution of tickets played a major role in defeat of the party candidates.