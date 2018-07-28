Share:

SIALKOT-The rejection of 7,015 votes in all the five national constituencies of Sialkot district has shocked the the losing candidates.

A big increase in the voting turnout was witnessed in the areas. The rejected votes could change the elections results in two main constituencies NA-73, Sialkot-II and NA-74, Sialkot-III, where the local PML-N candidates won with a little difference of votes.

Almost all the main political parties including PML-N, PTI, TLP and PPP remained unable to give proper education and guidance to the local voters about the proper usage of the ballot papers. The lack of guidance has resulted in the visible increase in the number of rejected votes in the constituencies.

According to unofficial results, as many as 7015 votes were rejected in NA 72, Sialkot-I where the turn out remained 58.11 percent. There were total 447309 registered voters out of which 259922 were polled; and 25 2907 votes were declared valid while 7015 rejected. PML-N candidate Chaudhry Armughan Subhani won by getting 129041 votes and he defeated PTI's candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan who got 91393 votes here.

In Sialkot city's NA 73, Sialkot-II, 7386 votes were rejected. Total turnout remained 51.99 percent. The rejected votes could change the results of the winning and losing candidates. There are total 488393 registered voters in this constituency, out of which 253923 votes were polled and 246537 votes were declared valid. 7386 votes were rejected.

PML-N's heavyweight Khawaja Muhammad Asif won by getting 116957 votes here. He defeated PTI's candidate Usman Dar who got 115464 votes. Khawaja Asif won with a small margin of 1493 votes. PTI's Usman Dar said that he could win during the re-checking of these 7386 votes.

In Pasrur city's NA 74, Sialkot-III, 8928 votes were rejected. The total turn out of the voters remained 55.4 percent. There are total 475866 registered voters. 263807 votes were polled here out of which 254678 votes were declared valid. 8928 votes were rejected.

PML-N's candidate Ali Zahid Hamid won by getting 97235 votes here and he defeated PTI's candidate Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas who got 93734. He said that he could win here if the votes were not rejected.

In Daska city's NA 75, Sialkot-IV, 7269 votes were rejected. Total turnout remained 55.84 percent. Total registered voters were 453104 here in this constituency. 253023 votes were polled here out of which 245754 votes were declared valid while 7269 votes were rejected. PML-N's candidate Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah won by getting 101617 votes and he defeated PTI's candidate Ali Asjad Malhi who got 61432 votes.

In Sambrial city's NA 76, Sialkot-V, 6025 votes were rejected. Total registered voters were 469826 here in this constituency. Total 270979 votes were polled out of which 264954 votes were declared valid. 6025 votes were rejected here due to several unwanted reasons here. PNL-N's heavy weight Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan won here by getting 133664 votes. He defeated PTI's candidate Brig (Rtd) Muhammad Aslam who got 93190 votes.