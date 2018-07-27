Share:

KASUR-A six-year-old boy was assaulted at suburban village Gehlan here the other day. Naveed submitted an application to Ellahabad police stating that his six-year-old son "A" was playing outside the house when suspect Abid lured him to nearby fields where he allegedly assaulted him. The police were investigating.

ROBBED

A man was robbed of Rs500,000 near Kutchehry Chowk. According to police, Abdur Razzaq was on his way after withdrawing Rs500,000 from an Allied Bank branch. Near Kutchehry Chowk, dacoits riding in a car robbed him of the money and fled towards Steel Bagh. Police launched investigation.

PIA's Haj op starts



SIALKOT-The first Haj flight (PK-7081) of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) took off with 329 would-be pilgrims from Sialkot International Airport to Saudi Arabia. SIAL Chairman Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, senior officials of the Ministry of the Religious Affairs and PIA saw off the Haj pilgrims during a special ceremony held at the airport. On the occasion, officials said that the PIA would transport as many as 3890 pilgrims from Sialkot to Saudi Arabia through its 11 direct flights.