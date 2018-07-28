Share:

KASUR-The heaps of garbage and a huge accumulation of polluted water in residential areas of Kasur City pose a potent threat to the health of people.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that the authorities are still unaware of the grave situation and are least bothered to ensure effective steps to tackle the likely outbreak of dirt-borne diseases. It has been learn that the authorities have turned a deaf ear to the repeated complaints of the political and social activists, and they have left the people helpless to face the miserable circumstances. The heavy rains in recent days have exposed tall claims of the authorities. The accumulation of water in streets and on roads has ravaged routine life of citizens, especially the commuters. Citizens are experiencing many difficulties even after many days of the downpour in the city due to the poor water sanitation system, absence of long term planning and lack of financing for projects' completion. Despite many complaints, the authorities are not taking action. The social and political activists of Kasur City have demanded the caretaker Punjab chief minister take notice of the situation.

Baba Kamal Chishti's Urs from August 3rd





KASUR-The three-day celebrations of annual Urs of Baba Shah Kamal Chishti will begin from August 3rd here.

According to Haji Muhammad Chishti, Malik Aslam, and Hafiz Rashid, administering the affairs of Urs, religious scholars from across the country will participate in the three-day Urs celebrations. They will include Pir Imran Ahmed Wali, Pir Ali Haider Shah, Pir Munir Hussain Shah, Pir Imam Haider Shah, and others. A Mehfil-e-Na'at will be held at the night of second day in which renowned Na'at Khwans including Marghoob Ahmed Hamdani, Malik Nauman Chishti, Saeed Qadri, and others will recite Na'ats. The three-day celebrations will conclude with 'Chadar Poshi' and a Mehfil-e-Qawali'.

Man arrested for attempt to cast fake vote





KASUR-A man was arrested for his alleged attempt to cast a fake vote to a PML-N candidate in Kasur Saddr police precincts.

According to police, the accused identified as Rafiq, resident of Mauza Waran, attempted to cast a fake vote to a PML-N candidate. He was nabbed by polling staff and handed over to the police. A case was registered against him on the complaint of the presiding officer concerned.