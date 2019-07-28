Share:

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi has said that the FBR has to decided to issue notices to 100,000 non-filers who own a house larger than 500 square yards or a vehicle over 1,000 cc.

While speaking a media conference in Islamabad, the FBR chairman said that the non-filers will be brought to the tax net and the date for filing taxes has been extended up to two months to facilitate non-filers to file their returns.

He also noted that in efforts to increase tax collection, the body's priority would be to give leeway to the poor people. He said the non-filers would now be brought into the tax net.