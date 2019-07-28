Share:

Martyred Pakistan Army captain Aqib Javed, who embraced martyrdom while fighting with terrorists in Balochistan, has been laid to rest with military honour at his hometown. A number of local citizens and Pak Army officers attended the funeral prayers.

Aqib left one brother and one sister aggrieved. His father is a retired navy officer. Captain Aqib belongs to Tehsil Bhera of Sargodha district of Punjab.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while paying tribute to the martyred captain said "I want to show the world the face of a young officer Captain Aaqib Javed martyred today who was meant to get married on the 24th of August."

Father of the martyred captain said Aqib got commission in Pak Army in 2015 and got promoted to captain’s rank in 2018. He said Aqib was performing his duties in Balochistan from April 2019. The father said he is proud of his son’s martyrdom, adding that Aqib had joined the unit on Sunday after spending holidays. He said Aqib can’t get married now but he would be remembered as he is an inspiration not only for the family but for the whole area.

Ten Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in terrorist attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday when terrorists opened fire on them from across the Pak-Afghan border.

According to the ISPR, the incident happened when the soldiers were on regular duty patrolling the border near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan tribal district near the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyred in North Waziristan included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar, Sepoy Ahsan, Pakistan military’s media wing said.

On the other hand 3 Pakistan Army soldiers and a captain were martyred by the firing of the terrorists in Balochistan. FC launched an operation against the terrorists in Hushab and Turbat area of Balochistan.

They martyrs include Captain Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said, Shahadat of 6 soldiers on Pak-Afg border and 4 in Balochistan is the sacrifice Pakistan is making for peace in the region.

He said “While security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilize Balochistan. Their efforts shall IA fail.”