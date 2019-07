Share:

At least four people including three children were killed and twenty others pilgrims were injured when a passenger coaster flipped at Baghar Mori, Thatta.

According to the rescue sources, the ill-fated passenger coaster was on its way to Pir Pitho Dargah, Karachi, when it met an accident.

After being informed about the road crash, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted dead bodies and injured to Makli Civil Hospital.