Islamabad judicial magistrate on Sunday approved bail of senior columnist and adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a day after he was sent on 14-day judicial remand.

He was sent to jail after being arrested for violating tenancy law and not informing the police that he had given his house on rent.

He was detained under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code for not informing the relevant police station that he had rented out his house. Under this law, all property owners have to inform local police stations about the details of their tenants, reported the police.

Siddiqui was remanded into judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

According to reports, his legal team is on it way, to have him released from Adiala Jail.