Tree Plantation can play a vital role in combating climate change, which affects our planet. According to the United Nations climate change report of 2017, the average number of trees must be above 25% of the land in a particular country. However, according to current data on trees, only 3% of the land of Pakistan is covered with trees, which is the lowest ratio in the world. It can not sustain the current heatwaves occurring in the different parts of the country.

There is no huge requirement of investment for tree plantation in the country. Every citizen of Pakistan can play a vital role in tree plantation campaigns arranged by different government & nongovernment organizations in the country. We can participate in this movement by planting one tree. Karachi, the commercial & aviation hub of Pakistan is most affected by climate change. It has turned into a city of concrete, and there is dire need of tree plantation in Karachi to save people from heatwaves.

Pakistan stands at no 7 in the list of vulnerable countries on climate change. The government must take necessary steps towards shifting energy from fossil fuel to renewable energy. Climate change is a real threat to our future generations. It is our collective responsibility that we must take necessary steps towards climate change by planting more & more trees in our country and maintain sustainable policy towards climate change.

ABDUL KHALIQUE,

Karachi.