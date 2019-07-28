Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed has lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Disabled Cricket team and wish them best of luck for the coming Nat West physical disability World Series, which will be played in England from July 5. Sarfraz expressed these views during his visit at the training camp on Saturday. He advised the Pakistan team to keep things simple and play positive cricket. “Give your best and my best wishes are with Pakistan team. Be positive and give good fight on the field. If you play with a positive mind, I very much hopeful that you will win the World Disability Series.” Chief selector PDCA Iqbal, Secretary Amiruddin Ansari, coach Muhammad Jawed, team official Javaid Ashraf, Director Muhammad Sadiq, Dr Asif Gulzar, trainer Rashid Qureshi and others were also present at the occasion. Sarfraz lauded PDCA for providing top class facilities and international events to highly able players for the country.