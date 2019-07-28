Share:

The Qatar Cricket Association has announced the Qatar Premier T10 Cricket League (QPL) to be played in the Gulf state with 4-6 teams this year.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been taken on board as brand ambassador for the matches.

“I would like to announce that the Qatar Cricket Association will be organising a T10 professional league competition towards the end of this year,” Qatar Cricket Association president Yousef Jeham al-Kuwari stated, adding that the tentative dates will be around November-December.

Shahid Afridi took to this twitter account to share the news in regards to being chosen as a brand ambassador for QPL.